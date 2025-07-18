KOBANKOBAN
The live KOBAN price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $966.11K. The table above accurately updates our KOBAN price in real time. The price of KOBAN is up 25.89% since last hour, up 948.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.62M. KOBAN has a circulating supply of 503.46M coins and a max supply of 2.50B KOBAN.
KOBAN Stats
What is the market cap of KOBAN?
The current market cap of KOBAN is $10.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of KOBAN?
Currently, 47.71M of KOBAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $966.11K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 948.30%.
What is the current price of KOBAN?
The price of 1 KOBAN currently costs $0.02.
How many KOBAN are there?
The current circulating supply of KOBAN is 503.46M. This is the total amount of KOBAN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of KOBAN?
KOBAN (KOBAN) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
