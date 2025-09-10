LocalCoinSwapLCS
Live LocalCoinSwap price updates and the latest LocalCoinSwap news.
price
sponsored by
$0.33
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.32
24h high
$0.65
The live LocalCoinSwap price today is $0.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $133.89K. The table above accurately updates our LCS price in real time. The price of LCS is down -49.05% since last hour, up 2.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.04M. LCS has a circulating supply of 38.25M coins and a max supply of 72.73M LCS.
LocalCoinSwap Stats
What is the market cap of LocalCoinSwap?
The current market cap of LocalCoinSwap is $12.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LocalCoinSwap?
Currently, 405.14K of LCS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $133.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.47%.
What is the current price of LocalCoinSwap?
The price of 1 LocalCoinSwap currently costs $0.33.
How many LocalCoinSwap are there?
The current circulating supply of LocalCoinSwap is 38.25M. This is the total amount of LCS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LocalCoinSwap?
LocalCoinSwap (LCS) currently ranks 1643 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.64M
2.47 %
#1643
$ 133.89K
38,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Tokenized private equity platforms like PreStocks and Ventuals could democratize access to the $175B private equity secondary market by expanding participation from roughly 13 million accredited investors to over 100 million retail investors through blockchain-based trading infrastructure. However, both platforms represent high-risk ventures betting on unvalidated market demand, where technological capability has matured but regulatory clarity and sustainable liquidity remain unproven.
/
Research
The tokenization wave has arrived for trading cards, with protocols like Collector Crypt and Phygitals leading the charge. By tapping into the same dopamine loops that made Pop Mart’s Labubu blind boxes a phenomenon, their gacha mechanics show how TCGs can thrive in a crypto-native setting. Yet with razor-thin margins, limited product differentiation, and hype-driven cycles, building a lasting moat is a challenge. In my latest report, I share insights from the Collector Crypt and Phygitals teams on the opportunities and risks shaping onchain TCGs and what comes next for them.
by Kunal Doshi
/