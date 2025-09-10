lcs

The live LocalCoinSwap price today is $0.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $133.89K. The table above accurately updates our LCS price in real time. The price of LCS is down -49.05% since last hour, up 2.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.04M. LCS has a circulating supply of 38.25M coins and a max supply of 72.73M LCS.

LocalCoinSwap Stats

What is the market cap of LocalCoinSwap?

The current market cap of LocalCoinSwap is $12.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LocalCoinSwap?

Currently, 405.14K of LCS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $133.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.47%.

What is the current price of LocalCoinSwap?

The price of 1 LocalCoinSwap currently costs $0.33.

How many LocalCoinSwap are there?

The current circulating supply of LocalCoinSwap is 38.25M. This is the total amount of LCS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LocalCoinSwap?

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) currently ranks 1643 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.64M

2.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#1643

24H Volume

$ 133.89K

Circulating Supply

38,000,000

