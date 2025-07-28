liora

The live Liora price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.47M. The table above accurately updates our LIORA price in real time. The price of LIORA is up 7.14% since last hour, up 106.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.97M. LIORA has a circulating supply of 350.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LIORA.

Liora Stats

What is the market cap of Liora?

The current market cap of Liora is $11.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Liora?

Currently, 226.69M of LIORA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 106.19%.

What is the current price of Liora?

The price of 1 Liora currently costs $0.03.

How many Liora are there?

The current circulating supply of Liora is 350.00M. This is the total amount of LIORA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Liora?

Liora (LIORA) currently ranks 1704 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.34M

106.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1704

24H Volume

$ 7.47M

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

