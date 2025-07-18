$0.152 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.15 24h high $0.15

The live Law Service Token price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 154.47K. The table above accurately updates our LST price in real time. The price of LST is up 0.84% since last hour, down -0.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 152.29M. LST has a circulating supply of 200.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LST .