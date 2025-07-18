lst

Law Service TokenLST

Live Law Service Token price updates and the latest Law Service Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.152

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Law Service Token price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $154.47K. The table above accurately updates our LST price in real time. The price of LST is up 0.84% since last hour, down -0.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $152.29M. LST has a circulating supply of 200.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LST.

Law Service Token Stats

What is the market cap of Law Service Token?

The current market cap of Law Service Token is $30.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Law Service Token?

Currently, 1.01M of LST were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $154.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.45%.

What is the current price of Law Service Token?

The price of 1 Law Service Token currently costs $0.15.

How many Law Service Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Law Service Token is 200.00M. This is the total amount of LST that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Law Service Token?

Law Service Token (LST) currently ranks 1053 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 30.46M

-0.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1053

24H Volume

$ 154.47K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

latest Law Service Token news