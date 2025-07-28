$0.00249 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.002 24h high $0.003

The live LumiShare price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 380.23K. The table above accurately updates our LUMI price in real time. The price of LUMI is up 0.16% since last hour, down -0.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 19.67M. LUMI has a circulating supply of 7.86B coins and a max supply of 7.90B LUMI .