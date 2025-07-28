lumi

The live LumiShare price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $380.23K. The table above accurately updates our LUMI price in real time. The price of LUMI is up 0.16% since last hour, down -0.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.67M. LUMI has a circulating supply of 7.86B coins and a max supply of 7.90B LUMI.

What is the market cap of LumiShare?

The current market cap of LumiShare is $19.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LumiShare?

Currently, 152.76M of LUMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $380.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.52%.

What is the current price of LumiShare?

The price of 1 LumiShare currently costs $0.002.

How many LumiShare are there?

The current circulating supply of LumiShare is 7.86B. This is the total amount of LUMI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LumiShare?

LumiShare (LUMI) currently ranks 1255 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 19.55M

-0.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#1255

24H Volume

$ 380.23K

Circulating Supply

7,900,000,000

