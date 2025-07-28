LumiShareLUMI
Live LumiShare price updates and the latest LumiShare news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00249
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.003
The live LumiShare price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $380.23K. The table above accurately updates our LUMI price in real time. The price of LUMI is up 0.16% since last hour, down -0.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.67M. LUMI has a circulating supply of 7.86B coins and a max supply of 7.90B LUMI.
LumiShare Stats
What is the market cap of LumiShare?
The current market cap of LumiShare is $19.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LumiShare?
Currently, 152.76M of LUMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $380.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.52%.
What is the current price of LumiShare?
The price of 1 LumiShare currently costs $0.002.
How many LumiShare are there?
The current circulating supply of LumiShare is 7.86B. This is the total amount of LUMI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LumiShare?
LumiShare (LUMI) currently ranks 1255 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 19.55M
-0.52 %
#1255
$ 380.23K
7,900,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
/
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/