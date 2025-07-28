$0.189 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.19 24h high $0.26

The live Lunarbits price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 480.85K. The table above accurately updates our LUNARBITS price in real time. The price of LUNARBITS is down -9.25% since last hour, down -27.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 41.90M. LUNARBITS has a circulating supply of 222.22M coins and a max supply of 222.22M LUNARBITS .