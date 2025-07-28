lunarbits

LunarbitsLUNARBITS

Live Lunarbits price updates and the latest Lunarbits news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.189

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.19

24h high

$0.26

VS
USD
BTC

The live Lunarbits price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $480.85K. The table above accurately updates our LUNARBITS price in real time. The price of LUNARBITS is down -9.25% since last hour, down -27.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.90M. LUNARBITS has a circulating supply of 222.22M coins and a max supply of 222.22M LUNARBITS.

Lunarbits Stats

What is the market cap of Lunarbits?

The current market cap of Lunarbits is $41.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lunarbits?

Currently, 2.55M of LUNARBITS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $480.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -27.15%.

What is the current price of Lunarbits?

The price of 1 Lunarbits currently costs $0.19.

How many Lunarbits are there?

The current circulating supply of Lunarbits is 222.22M. This is the total amount of LUNARBITS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lunarbits?

Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) currently ranks 930 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 41.90M

-27.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#930

24H Volume

$ 480.85K

Circulating Supply

220,000,000

latest Lunarbits news