$0.0115
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.01
The live Melega price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $154.63K. The table above accurately updates our MARCO price in real time. The price of MARCO is up 42.20% since last hour, up 254.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.66M. MARCO has a circulating supply of 810.00M coins and a max supply of 930.00M MARCO.
Melega Stats
What is the market cap of Melega?
The current market cap of Melega is $9.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Melega?
Currently, 13.49M of MARCO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $154.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 254.67%.
What is the current price of Melega?
The price of 1 Melega currently costs $0.01.
How many Melega are there?
The current circulating supply of Melega is 810.00M. This is the total amount of MARCO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Melega?
Melega (MARCO) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.58M
254.67 %
#1734
$ 154.63K
810,000,000
