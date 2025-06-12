masha

Masha and the BearMASHA

Live Masha and the Bear price updates and the latest Masha and the Bear news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0185

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Masha and the Bear price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.14M. The table above accurately updates our MASHA price in real time. The price of MASHA is down -0.15% since last hour, up 24.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.46M. MASHA has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MASHA.

Masha and the Bear Stats

What is the market cap of Masha and the Bear?

The current market cap of Masha and the Bear is $18.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Masha and the Bear?

Currently, 61.76M of MASHA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.06%.

What is the current price of Masha and the Bear?

The price of 1 Masha and the Bear currently costs $0.02.

How many Masha and the Bear are there?

The current circulating supply of Masha and the Bear is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MASHA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Masha and the Bear?

Masha and the Bear (MASHA) currently ranks 1230 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.46M

24.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#1230

24H Volume

$ 1.14M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Masha and the Bear news