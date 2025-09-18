MBG By Multibank GroupMBG
Live MBG By Multibank Group price updates and the latest MBG By Multibank Group news.
price
$1.12
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.11
24h high
$1.14
The live MBG By Multibank Group price today is $1.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.53M. The table above accurately updates our MBG price in real time. The price of MBG is up 0.00% since last hour, down -1.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.11B. MBG has a circulating supply of 83.09M coins and a max supply of 995.14M MBG.
MBG By Multibank Group Stats
What is the market cap of MBG By Multibank Group?
The current market cap of MBG By Multibank Group is $93.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MBG By Multibank Group?
Currently, 13.87M of MBG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.02%.
What is the current price of MBG By Multibank Group?
The price of 1 MBG By Multibank Group currently costs $1.12.
How many MBG By Multibank Group are there?
The current circulating supply of MBG By Multibank Group is 83.09M. This is the total amount of MBG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MBG By Multibank Group?
MBG By Multibank Group (MBG) currently ranks 543 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 93.07M
-1.02 %
#543
$ 15.53M
83,000,000
