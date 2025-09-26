Medical IntelligenceMEDI
The live Medical Intelligence price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $95.06K. The table above accurately updates our MEDI price in real time. The price of MEDI is down -0.77% since last hour, up 3.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.76M. MEDI has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M MEDI.
Medical Intelligence Stats
What is the market cap of Medical Intelligence?
The current market cap of Medical Intelligence is $19.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Medical Intelligence?
Currently, 481.11K of MEDI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $95.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.65%.
What is the current price of Medical Intelligence?
The price of 1 Medical Intelligence currently costs $0.20.
How many Medical Intelligence are there?
The current circulating supply of Medical Intelligence is 100.00M. This is the total amount of MEDI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Medical Intelligence?
Medical Intelligence (MEDI) currently ranks 1367 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
