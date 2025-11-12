MEDXTMEDXT
Live MEDXT price updates and the latest MEDXT news.
price
$0.00183
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.002
The live MEDXT price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $63.46K. The table above accurately updates our MEDXT price in real time. The price of MEDXT is up 0.71% since last hour, up 11.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.75M. MEDXT has a circulating supply of 20.86B coins and a max supply of 25.00B MEDXT.
MEDXT Stats
What is the market cap of MEDXT?
The current market cap of MEDXT is $38.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MEDXT?
Currently, 34.68M of MEDXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $63.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.52%.
What is the current price of MEDXT?
The price of 1 MEDXT currently costs $0.002.
How many MEDXT are there?
The current circulating supply of MEDXT is 20.86B. This is the total amount of MEDXT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MEDXT?
MEDXT (MEDXT) currently ranks 727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 38.23M
11.52 %
#727
$ 63.46K
21,000,000,000
