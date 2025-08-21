Mitosis EOL BNBMIBNB
The live Mitosis EOL BNB price today is $836.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.64K. The table above accurately updates our MIBNB price in real time. The price of MIBNB is down -0.70% since last hour, down -0.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $155.18M. MIBNB has a circulating supply of 185.48K coins and a max supply of 185.49K MIBNB.
Mitosis EOL BNB Stats
What is the market cap of Mitosis EOL BNB?
The current market cap of Mitosis EOL BNB is $155.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Mitosis EOL BNB?
Currently, 85.64 of MIBNB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.64K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.04%.
What is the current price of Mitosis EOL BNB?
The price of 1 Mitosis EOL BNB currently costs $836.56.
How many Mitosis EOL BNB are there?
The current circulating supply of Mitosis EOL BNB is 185.48K. This is the total amount of MIBNB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Mitosis EOL BNB?
Mitosis EOL BNB (MIBNB) currently ranks 368 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
