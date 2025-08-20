Mindfak By Matt FurieMINDFAK
Live Mindfak By Matt Furie price updates and the latest Mindfak By Matt Furie news.
price
$0.0152
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.02
The live Mindfak By Matt Furie price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $554.48K. The table above accurately updates our MINDFAK price in real time. The price of MINDFAK is up 8.75% since last hour, up 23.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.52M. MINDFAK has a circulating supply of 690.00M coins and a max supply of 690.00M MINDFAK.
Mindfak By Matt Furie Stats
What is the market cap of Mindfak By Matt Furie?
The current market cap of Mindfak By Matt Furie is $10.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Mindfak By Matt Furie?
Currently, 36.37M of MINDFAK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $554.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.68%.
What is the current price of Mindfak By Matt Furie?
The price of 1 Mindfak By Matt Furie currently costs $0.02.
How many Mindfak By Matt Furie are there?
The current circulating supply of Mindfak By Matt Furie is 690.00M. This is the total amount of MINDFAK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Mindfak By Matt Furie?
Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.70M
23.68 %
#1722
$ 554.48K
690,000,000
