$0.00992

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

The live MOONDOGE price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.58M. The table above accurately updates our MOONDOGE price in real time. The price of MOONDOGE is up 6.46% since last hour, up 36.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.92M. MOONDOGE has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MOONDOGE.

MOONDOGE Stats

What is the market cap of MOONDOGE?

The current market cap of MOONDOGE is $10.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MOONDOGE?

Currently, 259.75M of MOONDOGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 36.68%.

What is the current price of MOONDOGE?

The price of 1 MOONDOGE currently costs $0.01.

How many MOONDOGE are there?

The current circulating supply of MOONDOGE is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MOONDOGE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MOONDOGE?

MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE) currently ranks 1648 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.08M

36.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#1648

24H Volume

$ 2.58M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

