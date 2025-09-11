MashidaMSHD
Live Mashida price updates and the latest Mashida news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00752
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.008
The live Mashida price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60.75K. The table above accurately updates our MSHD price in real time. The price of MSHD is up 4.42% since last hour, up 8.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $75.23M. MSHD has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B MSHD.
Mashida Stats
What is the market cap of Mashida?
The current market cap of Mashida is $75.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Mashida?
Currently, 8.08M of MSHD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $60.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.67%.
What is the current price of Mashida?
The price of 1 Mashida currently costs $0.008.
How many Mashida are there?
The current circulating supply of Mashida is 10.00B. This is the total amount of MSHD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Mashida?
Mashida (MSHD) currently ranks 656 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 75.23M
8.67 %
#656
$ 60.75K
10,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.
Research
Tokenized private equity platforms like PreStocks and Ventuals could democratize access to the $175B private equity secondary market by expanding participation from roughly 13 million accredited investors to over 100 million retail investors through blockchain-based trading infrastructure. However, both platforms represent high-risk ventures betting on unvalidated market demand, where technological capability has matured but regulatory clarity and sustainable liquidity remain unproven.
/