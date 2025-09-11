mshd

$0.00752

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mashida price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60.75K. The table above accurately updates our MSHD price in real time. The price of MSHD is up 4.42% since last hour, up 8.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $75.23M. MSHD has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B MSHD.

Mashida Stats

What is the market cap of Mashida?

The current market cap of Mashida is $75.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mashida?

Currently, 8.08M of MSHD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $60.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.67%.

What is the current price of Mashida?

The price of 1 Mashida currently costs $0.008.

How many Mashida are there?

The current circulating supply of Mashida is 10.00B. This is the total amount of MSHD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mashida?

Mashida (MSHD) currently ranks 656 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 75.23M

8.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#656

24H Volume

$ 60.75K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

