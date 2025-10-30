MemeternMXT
price
$0.02
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live Memetern price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.47K. The table above accurately updates our MXT price in real time. The price of MXT is up 0.14% since last hour, down -8.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.00M. MXT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MXT.
Memetern Stats
What is the market cap of Memetern?
The current market cap of Memetern is $20.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Memetern?
Currently, 2.52M of MXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.62%.
What is the current price of Memetern?
The price of 1 Memetern currently costs $0.02.
How many Memetern are there?
The current circulating supply of Memetern is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MXT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Memetern?
Memetern (MXT) currently ranks 1057 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 20.00M
-8.62 %
#1057
$ 50.47K
1,000,000,000
