The live NeonNeko price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.30M. The table above accurately updates our NEKO price in real time. The price of NEKO is up 4.26% since last hour, up 4.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $318.07M. NEKO has a circulating supply of 2.00B coins and a max supply of 2.00B NEKO.
What is the market cap of NeonNeko?
The current market cap of NeonNeko is $316.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of NeonNeko?
Currently, 77.33M of NEKO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.30M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.26%.
What is the current price of NeonNeko?
The price of 1 NeonNeko currently costs $0.16.
How many NeonNeko are there?
The current circulating supply of NeonNeko is 2.00B. This is the total amount of NEKO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of NeonNeko?
NeonNeko (NEKO) currently ranks 251 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
