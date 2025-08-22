nock

NockchainNOCK

Live Nockchain price updates and the latest Nockchain news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.022

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nockchain price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $214.19K. The table above accurately updates our NOCK price in real time. The price of NOCK is down -7.95% since last hour, up 18.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $94.35M. NOCK has a circulating supply of 1.22B coins and a max supply of 4.29B NOCK.

Nockchain Stats

What is the market cap of Nockchain?

The current market cap of Nockchain is $26.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nockchain?

Currently, 9.74M of NOCK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $214.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.93%.

What is the current price of Nockchain?

The price of 1 Nockchain currently costs $0.02.

How many Nockchain are there?

The current circulating supply of Nockchain is 1.22B. This is the total amount of NOCK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nockchain?

Nockchain (NOCK) currently ranks 1158 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.83M

18.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1158

24H Volume

$ 214.19K

Circulating Supply

1,200,000,000

latest Nockchain news