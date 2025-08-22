NockchainNOCK
Live Nockchain price updates and the latest Nockchain news.
price
sponsored by
$0.022
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live Nockchain price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $214.19K. The table above accurately updates our NOCK price in real time. The price of NOCK is down -7.95% since last hour, up 18.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $94.35M. NOCK has a circulating supply of 1.22B coins and a max supply of 4.29B NOCK.
Nockchain Stats
What is the market cap of Nockchain?
The current market cap of Nockchain is $26.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Nockchain?
Currently, 9.74M of NOCK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $214.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.93%.
What is the current price of Nockchain?
The price of 1 Nockchain currently costs $0.02.
How many Nockchain are there?
The current circulating supply of Nockchain is 1.22B. This is the total amount of NOCK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Nockchain?
Nockchain (NOCK) currently ranks 1158 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 26.83M
18.93 %
#1158
$ 214.19K
1,200,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.