Nest Treasury VaultNTBILL
Live Nest Treasury Vault price updates and the latest Nest Treasury Vault news.
price
$1.02
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.02
24h high
$1.02
The live Nest Treasury Vault price today is $1.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.96K. The table above accurately updates our NTBILL price in real time. The price of NTBILL is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.21M. NTBILL has a circulating supply of 12.01M coins and a max supply of 12.01M NTBILL.
Nest Treasury Vault Stats
What is the market cap of Nest Treasury Vault?
The current market cap of Nest Treasury Vault is $12.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Nest Treasury Vault?
Currently, 23.56K of NTBILL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.96K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of Nest Treasury Vault?
The price of 1 Nest Treasury Vault currently costs $1.02.
How many Nest Treasury Vault are there?
The current circulating supply of Nest Treasury Vault is 12.01M. This is the total amount of NTBILL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Nest Treasury Vault?
Nest Treasury Vault (NTBILL) currently ranks 1634 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.21M
%
#1634
$ 23.96K
12,000,000
