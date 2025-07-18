PsyopCoinPSYOP
Live PsyopCoin price updates and the latest PsyopCoin news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000162
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0002
24h high
$0.0003
The live PsyopCoin price today is $0.0002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.38M. The table above accurately updates our PSYOP price in real time. The price of PSYOP is down -17.12% since last hour, down -36.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.16M. PSYOP has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B PSYOP.
PsyopCoin Stats
What is the market cap of PsyopCoin?
The current market cap of PsyopCoin is $16.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PsyopCoin?
Currently, 33.31B of PSYOP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -36.27%.
What is the current price of PsyopCoin?
The price of 1 PsyopCoin currently costs $0.0002.
How many PsyopCoin are there?
The current circulating supply of PsyopCoin is 100.00B. This is the total amount of PSYOP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PsyopCoin?
PsyopCoin (PSYOP) currently ranks 1409 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 16.70M
-36.27 %
#1409
$ 5.38M
100,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/
Research
USDai is a synthetic dollar fully backed by tokenized three‑month T-bills custodied by M^0. When holders stake USDai in an ERC-4626 vault, they mint sUSDai, which finances short-term, amortizing loans secured by NVIDIA-class GPUs and servers.
/