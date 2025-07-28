public

price

$0.0842

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.1

The live PublicAI price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.38M. The table above accurately updates our PUBLIC price in real time. The price of PUBLIC is down -11.93% since last hour, down -11.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $84.25M. PUBLIC has a circulating supply of 200.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PUBLIC.

PublicAI Stats

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.95M

-11.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1419

24H Volume

$ 3.38M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

