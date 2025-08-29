Quack AIQ
The live Quack AI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.15M. The table above accurately updates our Q price in real time. The price of Q is up 3.29% since last hour, up 31.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $109.93M. Q has a circulating supply of 1.62B coins and a max supply of 10.00B Q.
Quack AI Stats
What is the market cap of Quack AI?
The current market cap of Quack AI is $17.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Quack AI?
Currently, 1.56B of Q were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.36%.
What is the current price of Quack AI?
The price of 1 Quack AI currently costs $0.01.
How many Quack AI are there?
The current circulating supply of Quack AI is 1.62B. This is the total amount of Q that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Quack AI?
Quack AI (Q) currently ranks 1380 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Aave’s revenues have doubled from April lows and are fast approaching all-time highs. With 35% of borrow interest coming from ETH and 55% from stablecoins, Aave is emerging as a powerful proxy as an ETH and stablecoin beta. As looping strategies accelerate growth and Horizon positions the protocol to ride the RWA wave, Aave is shaping up as one of DeFi’s most compelling multi-narrative plays.
by Kunal Doshi
Into 2026, we see a barbell as the most sensible way to express the thesis with Robinhood as the core, steadier compounder, and Coinbase as the higher-beta call option on the next crypto up-leg. Robinhood’s premium multiple is now earned by a broader, more durable revenue mix (options, NII, crypto) with identifiable execution catalysts (Bitstamp/WonderFi integration, continued Gold adoption, the banking rollout, and early tokenization/L2 efforts). Coinbase’s story skews more cyclical but gains structural heft from Deribit, Base economics, brand reputation, CaaS offerings, Custody, product expansions, and payment rails that can thicken Subscriptions & Services through a cycle.