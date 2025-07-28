$6.85 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $5.51 24h high $8.77

The live Qubitcoin price today is $6.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 467.31K. The table above accurately updates our QTC price in real time. The price of QTC is up 0.34% since last hour, down -12.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 15.81M. QTC has a circulating supply of 2.31M coins and a max supply of 2.31M QTC .