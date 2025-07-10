rcade

RCADE NetworkRCADE

Live RCADE Network price updates and the latest RCADE Network news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00121

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live RCADE Network price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.15M. The table above accurately updates our RCADE price in real time. The price of RCADE is down -0.99% since last hour, down -22.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $48.56M. RCADE has a circulating supply of 8.30B coins and a max supply of 40.00B RCADE.

RCADE Network Stats

What is the market cap of RCADE Network?

The current market cap of RCADE Network is $10.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of RCADE Network?

Currently, 11.66B of RCADE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -22.44%.

What is the current price of RCADE Network?

The price of 1 RCADE Network currently costs $0.001.

How many RCADE Network are there?

The current circulating supply of RCADE Network is 8.30B. This is the total amount of RCADE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of RCADE Network?

RCADE Network (RCADE) currently ranks 1616 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.12M

-22.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#1616

24H Volume

$ 14.15M

Circulating Supply

8,300,000,000

latest RCADE Network news