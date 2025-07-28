Ripe DAO Governance TokenRIPE
Live Ripe DAO Governance Token price updates and the latest Ripe DAO Governance Token news.
price
$29.79
$0
(0%)
24h low
$13.59
24h high
$33.93
The live Ripe DAO Governance Token price today is $29.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.40M. The table above accurately updates our RIPE price in real time. The price of RIPE is up 21.01% since last hour, up 119.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $306.08M. RIPE has a circulating supply of 298.06K coins and a max supply of 10.27M RIPE.
Ripe DAO Governance Token Stats
What is the market cap of Ripe DAO Governance Token?
The current market cap of Ripe DAO Governance Token is $10.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Ripe DAO Governance Token?
Currently, 46.87K of RIPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.40M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 119.27%.
What is the current price of Ripe DAO Governance Token?
The price of 1 Ripe DAO Governance Token currently costs $29.79.
How many Ripe DAO Governance Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Ripe DAO Governance Token is 298.06K. This is the total amount of RIPE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Ripe DAO Governance Token?
Ripe DAO Governance Token (RIPE) currently ranks 1707 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 10.89M
119.27 %
#1707
$ 1.40M
300,000
