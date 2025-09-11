roar

$0.0104

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Roaring Kitty price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $293.60K. The table above accurately updates our ROAR price in real time. The price of ROAR is down -10.12% since last hour, up 35.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.36M. ROAR has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B ROAR.

Roaring Kitty Stats

What is the market cap of Roaring Kitty?

The current market cap of Roaring Kitty is $11.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Roaring Kitty?

Currently, 28.35M of ROAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $293.60K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 35.60%.

What is the current price of Roaring Kitty?

The price of 1 Roaring Kitty currently costs $0.01.

How many Roaring Kitty are there?

The current circulating supply of Roaring Kitty is 1.00B. This is the total amount of ROAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Roaring Kitty?

Roaring Kitty (ROAR) currently ranks 1749 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.12M

35.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#1749

24H Volume

$ 293.60K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

