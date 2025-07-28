Restaking Vault ETHRSTETH
Live Restaking Vault ETH price updates and the latest Restaking Vault ETH news.
price
$5,713.38
$0
(0%)
24h low
$5,457.55
24h high
$5,750.50
The live Restaking Vault ETH price today is $5,713.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of $73.77K. The table above accurately updates our RSTETH price in real time. The price of RSTETH is up 0.18% since last hour, up 3.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $246.95M. RSTETH has a circulating supply of 43.22K coins and a max supply of 43.22K RSTETH.
Restaking Vault ETH Stats
What is the market cap of Restaking Vault ETH?
The current market cap of Restaking Vault ETH is $246.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Restaking Vault ETH?
Currently, 12.91 of RSTETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $73.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.04%.
What is the current price of Restaking Vault ETH?
The price of 1 Restaking Vault ETH currently costs $5,713.38.
How many Restaking Vault ETH are there?
The current circulating supply of Restaking Vault ETH is 43.22K. This is the total amount of RSTETH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Restaking Vault ETH?
Restaking Vault ETH (RSTETH) currently ranks 303 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 246.77M
3.04 %
#303
$ 73.77K
43,000
