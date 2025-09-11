SIRESIRE
Live SIRE price updates and the latest SIRE news.
price
sponsored by
$0.893
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.89
The live SIRE price today is $0.89 with a 24-hour trading volume of $195.10K. The table above accurately updates our SIRE price in real time. The price of SIRE is up 52.16K% since last hour, up 52.16K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.74M. SIRE has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M SIRE.
SIRE Stats
What is the market cap of SIRE?
The current market cap of SIRE is $18.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SIRE?
Currently, 218.58K of SIRE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $195.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 52157.40%.
What is the current price of SIRE?
The price of 1 SIRE currently costs $0.89.
How many SIRE are there?
The current circulating supply of SIRE is 21.00M. This is the total amount of SIRE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SIRE?
SIRE (SIRE) currently ranks 1421 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 18.61M
52.16K %
#1421
$ 195.10K
21,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.
Research
Tokenized private equity platforms like PreStocks and Ventuals could democratize access to the $175B private equity secondary market by expanding participation from roughly 13 million accredited investors to over 100 million retail investors through blockchain-based trading infrastructure. However, both platforms represent high-risk ventures betting on unvalidated market demand, where technological capability has matured but regulatory clarity and sustainable liquidity remain unproven.
/