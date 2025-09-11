sire

price

$0.893

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.89

The live SIRE price today is $0.89 with a 24-hour trading volume of $195.10K. The table above accurately updates our SIRE price in real time. The price of SIRE is up 52.16K% since last hour, up 52.16K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.74M. SIRE has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M SIRE.

SIRE Stats

What is the market cap of SIRE?

The current market cap of SIRE is $18.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SIRE?

Currently, 218.58K of SIRE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $195.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 52157.40%.

What is the current price of SIRE?

The price of 1 SIRE currently costs $0.89.

How many SIRE are there?

The current circulating supply of SIRE is 21.00M. This is the total amount of SIRE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SIRE?

SIRE (SIRE) currently ranks 1421 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.61M

52.16K %

Market Cap Rank

#1421

24H Volume

$ 195.10K

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

