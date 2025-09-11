$0.893 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.002 24h high $0.89

The live SIRE price today is $0.89 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 195.10K. The table above accurately updates our SIRE price in real time. The price of SIRE is up 52.16K% since last hour, up 52.16K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 18.74M. SIRE has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M SIRE .