Live SatLayer price updates and the latest SatLayer news.

price

$0.0958

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.1

VS
USD
BTC

The live SatLayer price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.23M. The table above accurately updates our SLAY price in real time. The price of SLAY is up 4.75% since last hour, down -1.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $201.16M. SLAY has a circulating supply of 441.00M coins and a max supply of 2.10B SLAY.

SatLayer Stats

What is the market cap of SatLayer?

The current market cap of SatLayer is $41.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SatLayer?

Currently, 65.09M of SLAY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.64%.

What is the current price of SatLayer?

The price of 1 SatLayer currently costs $0.1.

How many SatLayer are there?

The current circulating supply of SatLayer is 441.00M. This is the total amount of SLAY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SatLayer?

SatLayer (SLAY) currently ranks 915 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 41.63M

-1.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#915

24H Volume

$ 6.23M

Circulating Supply

440,000,000

