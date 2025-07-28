$0.0958 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.09 24h high $0.1

The live SatLayer price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.23M. The table above accurately updates our SLAY price in real time. The price of SLAY is up 4.75% since last hour, down -1.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 201.16M. SLAY has a circulating supply of 441.00M coins and a max supply of 2.10B SLAY .