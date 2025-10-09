GraphiteSN43
$4.19
$0
(0%)
24h low
$3.60
24h high
$4.22
The live Graphite price today is $4.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.29M. The table above accurately updates our SN43 price in real time. The price of SN43 is up 0.45% since last hour, up 14.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.65M. SN43 has a circulating supply of 3.02M coins and a max supply of 3.02M SN43.
Graphite Stats
What is the market cap of Graphite?
The current market cap of Graphite is $12.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Graphite?
Currently, 308.42K of SN43 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.29M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.44%.
What is the current price of Graphite?
The price of 1 Graphite currently costs $4.19.
How many Graphite are there?
The current circulating supply of Graphite is 3.02M. This is the total amount of SN43 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Graphite?
Graphite (SN43) currently ranks 1662 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.56M
14.44 %
#1662
$ 1.29M
3,000,000
