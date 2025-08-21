sn48

$5.9

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3.28

24h high

$5.90

VS
USD
BTC

The live NextPlace price today is $5.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.75M. The table above accurately updates our SN48 price in real time. The price of SN48 is up 66.93% since last hour, up 64.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.43M. SN48 has a circulating supply of 2.11M coins and a max supply of 2.11M SN48.

NextPlace Stats

What is the market cap of NextPlace?

The current market cap of NextPlace is $12.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NextPlace?

Currently, 974.26K of SN48 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 64.72%.

What is the current price of NextPlace?

The price of 1 NextPlace currently costs $5.90.

How many NextPlace are there?

The current circulating supply of NextPlace is 2.11M. This is the total amount of SN48 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NextPlace?

NextPlace (SN48) currently ranks 1619 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.43M

64.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#1619

24H Volume

$ 5.75M

Circulating Supply

2,100,000

