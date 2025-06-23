MeritSN73
Live Merit price updates and the latest Merit news.
price
sponsored by
$6.3
$0
(0%)
24h low
$2.80
24h high
$8.53
The live Merit price today is $6.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.65M. The table above accurately updates our SN73 price in real time. The price of SN73 is up 11.15% since last hour, up 122.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.27M. SN73 has a circulating supply of 1.15M coins and a max supply of 1.15M SN73.
Merit Stats
What is the market cap of Merit?
The current market cap of Merit is $7.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Merit?
Currently, 1.37M of SN73 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 122.64%.
What is the current price of Merit?
The price of 1 Merit currently costs $6.30.
How many Merit are there?
The current circulating supply of Merit is 1.15M. This is the total amount of SN73 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Merit?
Merit (SN73) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.72M
122.64 %
#1718
$ 8.65M
1,200,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.