$6.3

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.80

24h high

$8.53

VS
USD
BTC

The live Merit price today is $6.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.65M. The table above accurately updates our SN73 price in real time. The price of SN73 is up 11.15% since last hour, up 122.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.27M. SN73 has a circulating supply of 1.15M coins and a max supply of 1.15M SN73.

Merit Stats

What is the market cap of Merit?

The current market cap of Merit is $7.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Merit?

Currently, 1.37M of SN73 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 122.64%.

What is the current price of Merit?

The price of 1 Merit currently costs $6.30.

How many Merit are there?

The current circulating supply of Merit is 1.15M. This is the total amount of SN73 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Merit?

Merit (SN73) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.72M

122.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1718

24H Volume

$ 8.65M

Circulating Supply

1,200,000

