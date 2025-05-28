solvbtc.jup

Solv Protocol SolvBTC JupiterSOLVBTC.JUP

Live Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter price updates and the latest Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter news.

price

$113,585

$0

(0%)

24h low

$112,553.00

24h high

$114,840.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter price today is $113,585.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $239.21K. The table above accurately updates our SOLVBTC.JUP price in real time. The price of SOLVBTC.JUP is down -0.70% since last hour, up 0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $99.61M. SOLVBTC.JUP has a circulating supply of 876.94 coins and a max supply of 876.94 SOLVBTC.JUP.

Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter Stats

What is the market cap of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter?

The current market cap of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter is $99.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter?

Currently, 2.11 of SOLVBTC.JUP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $239.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.03%.

What is the current price of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter?

The price of 1 Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter currently costs $113,585.00.

How many Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter are there?

The current circulating supply of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter is 876.94. This is the total amount of SOLVBTC.JUP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter?

Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter (SOLVBTC.JUP) currently ranks 503 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 99.60M

0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#503

24H Volume

$ 239.21K

Circulating Supply

880

