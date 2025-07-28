spcm

$0.000398

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0004

24h high

$0.0004

VS
USD
BTC

The live SPACEM WORLD price today is $0.0004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $777.99K. The table above accurately updates our SPCM price in real time. The price of SPCM is down -1.00% since last hour, down -6.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.57M. SPCM has a circulating supply of 37.75B coins and a max supply of 46.65B SPCM.

SPACEM WORLD Stats

What is the market cap of SPACEM WORLD?

The current market cap of SPACEM WORLD is $15.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SPACEM WORLD?

Currently, 1.95B of SPCM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $777.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.04%.

What is the current price of SPACEM WORLD?

The price of 1 SPACEM WORLD currently costs $0.0004.

How many SPACEM WORLD are there?

The current circulating supply of SPACEM WORLD is 37.75B. This is the total amount of SPCM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SPACEM WORLD?

SPACEM WORLD (SPCM) currently ranks 1489 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.03M

-6.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1489

24H Volume

$ 777.99K

Circulating Supply

38,000,000,000

