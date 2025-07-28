swbera

Live POL Staked WBERA price updates and the latest POL Staked WBERA news.

$2.15

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.06

24h high

$2.23

The live POL Staked WBERA price today is $2.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $123.76K. The table above accurately updates our SWBERA price in real time. The price of SWBERA is up 0.70% since last hour, down -0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.60M. SWBERA has a circulating supply of 8.65M coins and a max supply of 8.65M SWBERA.

POL Staked WBERA Stats

What is the market cap of POL Staked WBERA?

The current market cap of POL Staked WBERA is $18.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of POL Staked WBERA?

Currently, 57.56K of SWBERA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $123.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.03%.

What is the current price of POL Staked WBERA?

The price of 1 POL Staked WBERA currently costs $2.15.

How many POL Staked WBERA are there?

The current circulating supply of POL Staked WBERA is 8.65M. This is the total amount of SWBERA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of POL Staked WBERA?

POL Staked WBERA (SWBERA) currently ranks 1377 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.64M

-0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1377

24H Volume

$ 123.76K

Circulating Supply

8,700,000

