The live Trusta AI price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.11M. The table above accurately updates our TA price in real time. The price of TA is up 9.96% since last hour, up 9.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $170.38M. TA has a circulating supply of 180.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B TA.
What is the market cap of Trusta AI?
The current market cap of Trusta AI is $30.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Trusta AI?
Currently, 141.53M of TA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $24.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.96%.
What is the current price of Trusta AI?
The price of 1 Trusta AI currently costs $0.17.
How many Trusta AI are there?
The current circulating supply of Trusta AI is 180.00M. This is the total amount of TA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Trusta AI?
Trusta AI (TA) currently ranks 1051 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
