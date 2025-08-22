OVERTAKETAKE
Live OVERTAKE price updates and the latest OVERTAKE news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0839
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.08
The live OVERTAKE price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $33.86M. The table above accurately updates our TAKE price in real time. The price of TAKE is up 31.78% since last hour, up 26.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $83.86M. TAKE has a circulating supply of 131.25M coins and a max supply of 1.00B TAKE.
OVERTAKE Stats
What is the market cap of OVERTAKE?
The current market cap of OVERTAKE is $10.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of OVERTAKE?
Currently, 403.73M of TAKE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $33.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 26.45%.
What is the current price of OVERTAKE?
The price of 1 OVERTAKE currently costs $0.08.
How many OVERTAKE are there?
The current circulating supply of OVERTAKE is 131.25M. This is the total amount of TAKE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of OVERTAKE?
OVERTAKE (TAKE) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.50M
26.45 %
#1729
$ 33.86M
130,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.