$0.997
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.99
24h high
$1.03
The live Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.03M. The table above accurately updates our THBILL price in real time. The price of THBILL is down -0.47% since last hour, down -0.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.86M. THBILL has a circulating supply of 10.90M coins and a max supply of 10.90M THBILL.
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund Stats
What is the market cap of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund?
The current market cap of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund is $10.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund?
Currently, 5.04M of THBILL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.39%.
What is the current price of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund?
The price of 1 Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund currently costs $1.00.
How many Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund are there?
The current circulating supply of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund is 10.90M. This is the total amount of THBILL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund?
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) currently ranks 1709 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.91M
-0.39 %
#1709
$ 5.03M
11,000,000
