$0.148

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.67

VS
USD
BTC

The live Token of Games price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.64M. The table above accurately updates our TOG price in real time. The price of TOG is down -11.46% since last hour, down -75.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $148.06M. TOG has a circulating supply of 101.02M coins and a max supply of 1.00B TOG.

Token of Games Stats

What is the market cap of Token of Games?

The current market cap of Token of Games is $15.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Token of Games?

Currently, 58.34M of TOG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.64M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -75.18%.

What is the current price of Token of Games?

The price of 1 Token of Games currently costs $0.15.

How many Token of Games are there?

The current circulating supply of Token of Games is 101.02M. This is the total amount of TOG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Token of Games?

Token of Games (TOG) currently ranks 1458 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.09M

-75.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#1458

24H Volume

$ 8.64M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

