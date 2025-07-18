Dark CheemsTOTAKEKE
Live Dark Cheems price updates and the latest Dark Cheems news.
$0.00994
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.01
The live Dark Cheems price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.26M. The table above accurately updates our TOTAKEKE price in real time. The price of TOTAKEKE is up 28.58% since last hour, up 201.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.94M. TOTAKEKE has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B TOTAKEKE.
Dark Cheems Stats
What is the market cap of Dark Cheems?
The current market cap of Dark Cheems is $10.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Dark Cheems?
Currently, 428.94M of TOTAKEKE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 201.40%.
What is the current price of Dark Cheems?
The price of 1 Dark Cheems currently costs $0.01.
How many Dark Cheems are there?
The current circulating supply of Dark Cheems is 1.00B. This is the total amount of TOTAKEKE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Dark Cheems?
Dark Cheems (TOTAKEKE) currently ranks 1688 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 10.44M
201.40 %
#1688
$ 4.26M
1,000,000,000
