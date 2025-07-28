TPTUTPTU
Live TPTU price updates and the latest TPTU news.
The live TPTU price today is $1.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.47M. The table above accurately updates our TPTU price in real time. The price of TPTU is down -0.03% since last hour, up 0.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.65M. TPTU has a circulating supply of 15.00M coins and a max supply of 15.00M TPTU.
What is the market cap of TPTU?
The current market cap of TPTU is $16.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of TPTU?
Currently, 6.73M of TPTU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.07%.
What is the current price of TPTU?
The price of 1 TPTU currently costs $1.11.
How many TPTU are there?
The current circulating supply of TPTU is 15.00M. This is the total amount of TPTU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of TPTU?
TPTU (TPTU) currently ranks 1394 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
