The live TPTU price today is $1.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.47M. The table above accurately updates our TPTU price in real time. The price of TPTU is down -0.03% since last hour, up 0.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.65M. TPTU has a circulating supply of 15.00M coins and a max supply of 15.00M TPTU.

TPTU Stats

What is the market cap of TPTU?

The current market cap of TPTU is $16.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TPTU?

Currently, 6.73M of TPTU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.07%.

What is the current price of TPTU?

The price of 1 TPTU currently costs $1.11.

How many TPTU are there?

The current circulating supply of TPTU is 15.00M. This is the total amount of TPTU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TPTU?

TPTU (TPTU) currently ranks 1394 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.59M

0.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#1394

24H Volume

$ 7.47M

Circulating Supply

15,000,000

