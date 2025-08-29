tradoor

$0.597

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.48

24h high

$0.75

The live Tradoor price today is $0.60 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.61M. The table above accurately updates our TRADOOR price in real time. The price of TRADOOR is down -20.82% since last hour, down -20.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.84M. TRADOOR has a circulating supply of 14.35M coins and a max supply of 60.00M TRADOOR.

Tradoor Stats

What is the market cap of Tradoor?

The current market cap of Tradoor is $10.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tradoor?

Currently, 6.04M of TRADOOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.61M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -20.82%.

What is the current price of Tradoor?

The price of 1 Tradoor currently costs $0.60.

How many Tradoor are there?

The current circulating supply of Tradoor is 14.35M. This is the total amount of TRADOOR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Tradoor?

Tradoor (TRADOOR) currently ranks 1699 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.97M

-20.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#1699

24H Volume

$ 3.61M

Circulating Supply

14,000,000

