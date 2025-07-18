Trash CoinTRASH
The live Trash Coin price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.51M. The table above accurately updates our TRASH price in real time. The price of TRASH is up 19.88% since last hour, up 117.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.08M. TRASH has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M TRASH.
Trash Coin Stats
What is the market cap of Trash Coin?
The current market cap of Trash Coin is $10.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Trash Coin?
Currently, 276.70M of TRASH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 117.83%.
What is the current price of Trash Coin?
The price of 1 Trash Coin currently costs $0.009.
How many Trash Coin are there?
The current circulating supply of Trash Coin is 999.99M. This is the total amount of TRASH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Trash Coin?
Trash Coin (TRASH) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
