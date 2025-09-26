truapt

$5.21

$0

(0%)

24h low

$5.15

24h high

$5.30

The live TruFin Staked APT price today is $5.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $270.89K. The table above accurately updates our TRUAPT price in real time. The price of TRUAPT is up 0.26% since last hour, down -0.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $51.45M. TRUAPT has a circulating supply of 9.88M coins and a max supply of 9.88M TRUAPT.

TruFin Staked APT Stats

What is the market cap of TruFin Staked APT?

The current market cap of TruFin Staked APT is $51.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TruFin Staked APT?

Currently, 51.99K of TRUAPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $270.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.93%.

What is the current price of TruFin Staked APT?

The price of 1 TruFin Staked APT currently costs $5.21.

How many TruFin Staked APT are there?

The current circulating supply of TruFin Staked APT is 9.88M. This is the total amount of TRUAPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TruFin Staked APT?

TruFin Staked APT (TRUAPT) currently ranks 824 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 51.45M

-0.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#824

24H Volume

$ 270.89K

Circulating Supply

9,900,000

