TruFin Staked APTTRUAPT
Live TruFin Staked APT price updates and the latest TruFin Staked APT news.
price
sponsored by
$5.21
$0
(0%)
24h low
$5.15
24h high
$5.30
The live TruFin Staked APT price today is $5.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $270.89K. The table above accurately updates our TRUAPT price in real time. The price of TRUAPT is up 0.26% since last hour, down -0.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $51.45M. TRUAPT has a circulating supply of 9.88M coins and a max supply of 9.88M TRUAPT.
TruFin Staked APT Stats
What is the market cap of TruFin Staked APT?
The current market cap of TruFin Staked APT is $51.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of TruFin Staked APT?
Currently, 51.99K of TRUAPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $270.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.93%.
What is the current price of TruFin Staked APT?
The price of 1 TruFin Staked APT currently costs $5.21.
How many TruFin Staked APT are there?
The current circulating supply of TruFin Staked APT is 9.88M. This is the total amount of TRUAPT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of TruFin Staked APT?
TruFin Staked APT (TRUAPT) currently ranks 824 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 51.45M
-0.93 %
#824
$ 270.89K
9,900,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.
/
Research
Centrifuge has quietly become one of the fastest-growing players in RWA tokenization, with TVL surging from $78M in March to $1.14B today. Its partnerships with Janus Henderson, Apollo, and S&P Dow Jones Indices have positioned it at the center of institutional adoption, while its multi-chain vault framework unlocks access to treasuries, credit, and equities onchain. With new fund launches on the horizon, protocol fees now live, and liquidity set to improve through upcoming listings, Centrifuge offers investors asymmetric upside in one of crypto’s largest and fastest-growing narratives.
by Kunal Doshi
/