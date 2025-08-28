ucn

The live UCHAIN price today is $205.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.45M. The table above accurately updates our UCN price in real time. The price of UCN is up 105.12% since last hour, up 635.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.54M. UCN has a circulating supply of 100.00K coins and a max supply of 100.00K UCN.

What is the market cap of UCHAIN?

The current market cap of UCHAIN is $28.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of UCHAIN?

Currently, 7.07K of UCN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 635.86%.

What is the current price of UCHAIN?

The price of 1 UCHAIN currently costs $205.42.

How many UCHAIN are there?

The current circulating supply of UCHAIN is 100.00K. This is the total amount of UCN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of UCHAIN?

UCHAIN (UCN) currently ranks 1233 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 28.98M

635.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#1233

24H Volume

$ 1.45M

Circulating Supply

100,000

