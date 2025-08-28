UCHAINUCN
Live UCHAIN price updates and the latest UCHAIN news.
price
sponsored by
$205.42
$0
(0%)
24h low
$26.95
24h high
$300.71
The live UCHAIN price today is $205.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.45M. The table above accurately updates our UCN price in real time. The price of UCN is up 105.12% since last hour, up 635.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.54M. UCN has a circulating supply of 100.00K coins and a max supply of 100.00K UCN.
UCHAIN Stats
What is the market cap of UCHAIN?
The current market cap of UCHAIN is $28.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of UCHAIN?
Currently, 7.07K of UCN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 635.86%.
What is the current price of UCHAIN?
The price of 1 UCHAIN currently costs $205.42.
How many UCHAIN are there?
The current circulating supply of UCHAIN is 100.00K. This is the total amount of UCN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of UCHAIN?
UCHAIN (UCN) currently ranks 1233 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 28.98M
635.86 %
#1233
$ 1.45M
100,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Mantle is building a vertically integrated “Blockchain for Banking,” unifying consumer, institutional, and yield products on its modular L2, Mantle Network. Anchored by EigenDA and OP-Stack upgrades, the network sustains strong MNT demand while powering products like UR (smart-money app), MI4 (crypto index fund), mETH (liquid staking), and FBTC (yield-bearing Bitcoin). With Bybit’s distribution reach and growing institutional adoption, Mantle positions itself as a financial hub bridging TradFi and DeFi.
/
Research
Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.
by Luke Leasure
/