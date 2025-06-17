uptop

$0.0394

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

The live UpTop price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.07M. The table above accurately updates our UPTOP price in real time. The price of UPTOP is down -1.46% since last hour, up 5.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.38M. UPTOP has a circulating supply of 210.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B UPTOP.

UpTop Stats

What is the market cap of UpTop?

The current market cap of UpTop is $8.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of UpTop?

Currently, 509.69M of UPTOP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.87%.

What is the current price of UpTop?

The price of 1 UpTop currently costs $0.04.

How many UpTop are there?

The current circulating supply of UpTop is 210.00M. This is the total amount of UPTOP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of UpTop?

UpTop (UPTOP) currently ranks 1659 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.22M

5.87 %

Market Cap Rank

#1659

24H Volume

$ 20.07M

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

