$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

The live Overnight.fi USD+ price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $304.32K. The table above accurately updates our USD+ price in real time. The price of USD+ is down -0.05% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $48.07M. USD+ has a circulating supply of 48.09M coins and a max supply of 48.09M USD+.

Overnight.fi USD+ Stats

What is the market cap of Overnight.fi USD+?

The current market cap of Overnight.fi USD+ is $48.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Overnight.fi USD+?

Currently, 304.39K of USD+ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $304.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Overnight.fi USD+?

The price of 1 Overnight.fi USD+ currently costs $1.00.

How many Overnight.fi USD+ are there?

The current circulating supply of Overnight.fi USD+ is 48.09M. This is the total amount of USD+ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Overnight.fi USD+?

Overnight.fi USD+ (USD+) currently ranks 748 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 48.08M

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#748

24H Volume

$ 304.32K

Circulating Supply

48,000,000

