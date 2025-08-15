usdaf

The live Asymmetry USDaf price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.12M. The table above accurately updates our USDAF price in real time. The price of USDAF is down -0.07% since last hour, up 0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.94M. USDAF has a circulating supply of 11.05M coins and a max supply of 11.05M USDAF.

Asymmetry USDaf Stats

What is the market cap of Asymmetry USDaf?

The current market cap of Asymmetry USDaf is $10.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Asymmetry USDaf?

Currently, 2.14M of USDAF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.03%.

What is the current price of Asymmetry USDaf?

The price of 1 Asymmetry USDaf currently costs $0.99.

How many Asymmetry USDaf are there?

The current circulating supply of Asymmetry USDaf is 11.05M. This is the total amount of USDAF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Asymmetry USDaf?

Asymmetry USDaf (USDAF) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.94M

0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 2.12M

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

