$0.99 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.99 24h high $1.00

The live Asymmetry USDaf price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.12M. The table above accurately updates our USDAF price in real time. The price of USDAF is down -0.07% since last hour, up 0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 10.94M. USDAF has a circulating supply of 11.05M coins and a max supply of 11.05M USDAF .