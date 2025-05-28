usdc.e

Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic)USDC.E

Live Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic) price updates and the latest Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic) news.

price

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

The live Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.06M. The table above accurately updates our USDC.E price in real time. The price of USDC.E is down -0.00% since last hour, down -0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $518.38M. USDC.E has a circulating supply of 518.53M coins and a max supply of 518.53M USDC.E.

Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic) Stats

What is the market cap of Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic)?

The current market cap of Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic) is $518.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic)?

Currently, 13.06M of USDC.E were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.02%.

What is the current price of Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic)?

The price of 1 Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic) currently costs $1.00.

How many Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic) are there?

The current circulating supply of Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic) is 518.53M. This is the total amount of USDC.E that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic)?

Sonic Bridged USDC.e (Sonic) (USDC.E) currently ranks 163 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 518.37M

-0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#163

24H Volume

$ 13.06M

Circulating Supply

520,000,000

