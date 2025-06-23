Wrapped Bittensor (Universal)UTAO
Live Wrapped Bittensor (Universal) price updates and the latest Wrapped Bittensor (Universal) news.
The live Wrapped Bittensor (Universal) price today is $90,704.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $181.74K. The table above accurately updates our UTAO price in real time. The price of UTAO is down -0.19% since last hour, up 9.29K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.73M. UTAO has a circulating supply of 118.34 coins and a max supply of 118.34 UTAO.
Wrapped Bittensor (Universal) Stats
What is the market cap of Wrapped Bittensor (Universal)?
The current market cap of Wrapped Bittensor (Universal) is $10.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Bittensor (Universal)?
Currently, 2.00 of UTAO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $181.74K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9291.06%.
What is the current price of Wrapped Bittensor (Universal)?
The price of 1 Wrapped Bittensor (Universal) currently costs $90,704.00.
How many Wrapped Bittensor (Universal) are there?
The current circulating supply of Wrapped Bittensor (Universal) is 118.34. This is the total amount of UTAO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Bittensor (Universal)?
Wrapped Bittensor (Universal) (UTAO) currently ranks 1511 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
